The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) general secretary Steve Heap has urged festival organisers to contact their local MP before the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Festivals is launched.

Heap has urged organisers to tell their local MP how their festival went or how it is about to be and invite them along to the event if possible.

MPs have been encouraged to engage with the APPG, the chair for which is Giles Watling. Heap advised to contact Watling and join in the Festival Support Group in parliament.

The purpose of the new APPG is to represent the views of independent festivals across the UK and support the industry in parliament.

In a message to AFO members, Heap said, “For most of you the festival season is in full flight. Some of you have done and dusted, some of you most recently needed wellies and macs, but that’s the British weather, we take our chances.

“I am writing now to remind you that getting recognition locally for your festival is a very helpful tool and as there is about to be launched an APPG for Festivals in parliament, it is important that you contact your local MP.”

Organisers can find their local MP on the gov.uk website. Watling can be contacted via email here.