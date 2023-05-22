MPs and peers have re-elected Kevin Brennan MP as the chair of the influential All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Music.

The APPG on Music brings together MPs, peers and the music industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. With more than 100 members, the group is one of the largest in Westminster. Brennan was re-elected at the APPG AGM in Parliament on Wednesday, May 17.

Fellow MPs Sharon Hodgson, Alex Sobel, Pete Wishart and Sir Greg Knight remain as co-chairs, while Conor McGinn remains as secretary for the Group. Christina Rees was elected as the new Treasurer, following previous Treasurer Dehenna Davison’s promotion to a Ministerial role.

The vice-chairs of the group include Sir Peter Bottomley, Nigel Evans, Rupa Huq, Jack Lopresti, Kerry McCarthy, David Morris, Jeff Smith, Lord Tyrie, Valerie Vaz, Lord Watts, Ellie Reeves, Ian Paisley, Mark Eastwood, Stephanie Peacock, Mark Eastwood, Lord Clement-Jones. The two newly elected vice-chairs after the meeting were the Earl of Clancarty and Anna McMorrin.