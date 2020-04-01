Creator of The Social Distancing Festival, Nick Green, said: “Personally, a production of a new musical of mine was cancelled on March 13, 2020. Yeah, Friday the 13th. Like, come on right? It’s such a weird mix of feelings. Yes it was absolutely the right decision. 100%. But so, so, SO disappointing. That production was years in the making, and my co-creator and artistic team had a lot invested. We didn’t just lose a chance to develop the work, but also to share it, celebrate it, and potentially connect with further opportunities. Instead, I went home, where I was alone, disappointed, and facing a whole lot of free time.”

Three main goals for the project are to showcase the work and projects that would otherwise be cancelled, to ‘keep feeling a sense of artistic community’, and to help artists continue to engage with their projects by making videos and sharing their work.