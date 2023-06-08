Not-for-profit trade body and membership organisation the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has appointed 10 new directors to its board.

The new names include artists, media, agents and event professionals. The SMIA said it will also recruit for two new roles to “ reduce inequality, increase diversity and encourage inclusion within the Scottish music industry”.

The newly-appointed directors of the not-for-profit membership organisation are:

WME music division agent Andy Duggan

Music Managers Forum general manager Anneliese Harmon

TikTok head of EU artist services David Mogendorff

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival event producer Dougie Brown

Artist Horse McDonald

The Bothy Society co-owner Jennifer Anderson

BBC Introducing in Scotland presenter Phoebe Inglis-Holmes

EMEA, FUGA client relations manager Sarah Johnston

Drake Music Scotland chief executive Thursa Sanderson

Tarzan Economics/Pivot author Will Page

The new directors join existing board members, including the SMIA’s new interim chair, Sneaky Pete managing director Nick Stewart; The Business Growth Partnership strategy and marketing specialist Ian Clarke; DF Concerts business support manager Fiona Ellis; City of Edinburgh Council programme development manager James Bruce; and STV rights manager Jonathan Tait.

The SMIA has also appointed several industry patrons. Rab Andrew, co-founder of GR Management (Primal Scream, Texas), is the founding patron, with more to be announced in the coming months.

SMIA interim chair Nick Stewart said, “This is an outstanding set of appointments. I am very proud to have such an esteemed group of Scottish music industry professionals join the SMIA board. Each is a significant figure in Scotland and beyond, and their commitment to help us in our mission to strengthen, empower and unite the Scottish music industry is very warmly welcomed.”

SMIA chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr said, “There’s no doubt that this Board is the strongest the organisation has had in its history. An active and engaged board of industry professionals is vital for the organisation’s future growth and the new directors bring a wide range of skills and abilities that will enable the organisation’s increased focus on careers advice, employability and skills development across the sector.”

SMIA’s flagship project – the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award – enters its 12th year in 2023, with eligible album submissions opening in late June.