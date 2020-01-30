The Science Museum has revealed the launch of its first ever outdoor event space this summer, located in the Courtyard of the newly opened Smith Centre.

Originally built in 1890, the Smith Centre has recently undergone refurbishment to present four rooms in a range of sizes, as well an open-plan courtyard.

The Smith Centre can accommodate up to 200 guests for a standing drinks reception and evening hire includes access to The Salon, The Boardroom, One Meeting Room and the Courtyard. The space also includes a range of hand-picked historical objects from the Science Museum collection including a replica pressure suit from the last mission to the Moon. Clients can additionally hire one of the Science Museum’s galleries or its events-dedicated space Illuminate, in conjunction with the Smith Centre.

Business development and marketing manager at the Science Museum, Jodie Guilford, said: “We are excited to launch our first ever outdoor event space in the Smith Centre this summer, further expanding our versatile portfolio of unique event spaces to include an open-air option and enable guests to make the most of the summer sun.

“With integrated AV solutions in the Smith Centre and the existing Science Museum spaces to choose from too, clients also benefit from multi-space hire options. We have been able to widen the scope of event formats from additional daytime space, to evening drinks in the courtyard and dinners in Illuminate.”