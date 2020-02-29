The Science Museum’s dedicated events space Illuminate has experienced an ‘incredibly successful’ first year, exceeding its target number of events by 45 per cent and welcoming over 30,000 delegates to the venue.

Illuminate, which opened its doors for business on 1 March 2019, has cemented its place in the events sector with the team handling an average of 100 enquiries per month, and overseeing a range of large conferences, gala dinners and product launches across 135 days. Clients who have hosted world-class events in this progressive new space include UNICEF, INVESCO, Under Armour, WilkinsonEyre and the Royal Osteoporosis Society. There have been a high number of repeat bookings for 2020 and beyond.

Situated on Levels 4 and 5 of the Science Museum, Illuminate offers both streamlined event packages and bespoke offerings to suit its high level of versatility. Over the course of the year, Moving Venue has served guests 5,100 raw cacao and chia seed energy balls, along with 16,800 canapés. White Light has used over 900 uplighters for events over the year and 197 technicians have helped support Illuminate’s lighting system

Business development and marketing manager at the Science Museum, Jodie Guilford, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how successful Illuminate’s first year has been. Illuminate was a real labour of love amongst the Science Museum team, and it has been fantastic to not only see the incredible reaction to it, but to be part of so many fantastic events. We look forward to working with both new and existing clients to push the boundaries and make use of the space’s capabilities to create the most spectacular and memorable results. With an expanded and strengthened team behind Illuminate and fantastic relationships with our in-house suppliers, we are looking forward to Illuminate’s continued success in the years to come.”

Illuminate is available for both daytime and evening hire for capacities of up to 400 for dinners and conferences and 450 for receptions.