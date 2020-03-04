After a successful past year, which included the launch of Illuminate and the Smith Centre, the Science Museum has expanded its events team to 12.

Ella Hagon has been promoted to event operations manager to cover a maternity leave, following spending 18 months as events operation executive.

Hagon said: “Working for such a unique organisation has been an incredible experience and I relish the opportunity to take the next step up the career ladder.”

The Science Museum has also welcomed two new event operations executives, Hannah Harris and Joanna Winn, who will work together to deliver events across the museum. Both Harris and Winn enjoy ‘transforming spaces in innovative ways’ and ‘working within a diverse and energetic team’.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Strengthening the team further are Kishni Ram, Lily Turner, April Bird and Kirsty Meade, who recently joined the Science Museum as event sales executives. They will focus on building strong relationships with existing and prospective clients, as well as showcasing the various events spaces within the Science Museum.

Business development & marketing manager at the Science Museum, Jodie Guilford, said: “Since the launch of Illuminate in March 2019, we’ve experienced a significant increase in the number of events we host, meaning it was important for us to grow our team with individuals that are able to deliver our vision. As a team, we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients from enquiry to delivery, to ensure their event not only runs smoothly, but exceeds expectations. Delivering a memorable experience from start to finish for our clients, and their delegates, is a key objective for us and I am confident that the team will continue to achieve this.”