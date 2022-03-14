The Rolling Stones are to play 14 huge outdoor shows this summer across Europe, including a 9 June show at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (cap. 53,000) and headline slots at AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park (65,000) on 25 June and 3 July.

The veteran rockers join a growing number of acts to undertake European stadium tours this summer, including Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, despite concerns around Covid-19 and the Ukraine war.

The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour, promoted by AEG Presents/Concerts West, will commence on 1 June at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (68,000) In Madrid, and culminate at Stockholm’s Friends Arena (50,000) on 31 July.

The Anfield Stadium concert will be the Rolling Stones’ first stadium show in Liverpool and their first concert in the city for more than 50 years.

Following the death of long-time Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Steve Jordan will play drums.

In a statement the promoter promised the shows will feature a spectacular new production, including a “massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design”.