The Save Brixton Academy campaign, which ended last night at midnight, has delivered more than 20,000 representations to Lambeth Council, and gained widespread support from artists, media and the music industry.

Among those to pledge support were artists such as The Prodigy, Muse and Skunk Anansie alongside media brands including Mixmag, NME and Music Week, and some 107,000 music fans who signed a change.org petition to keep the Brixton Academy open.

The campaign was launched in response to calls from the likes of the Met Police to permanently close for the venue following a crowd crush in December that saw two people killed.

It was announced last month that the 2,315-capacity venue would remain closed for the foreseeable future, with Lambeth Council having announced a “thorough” Health and Safety review.

The South London venue, operated by The Academy Music Group, had its licence suspended for an initial three months after fans without tickets tried to enter a gig by Nigerian artist Asake.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said the campaign team had been overwhelmed by the level of support it received: “I have had hundreds of conversations with people on this campaign journey, across all walks of life, journalists, bankers, nurses, builders, baristas etc. about their experiences at the Academy. People are emotionally invested in this venue, and it’s clear they are not willing to give it up without a fight.”

Brixton BID MD Gianluca Rizzo said, “The huge support for the Brixton Academy with 20,000 letters submitted to Lambeth and thousands of messages across all social media show the importance of this venue. However, we cannot forget that a delayed decision has a negative impact on Brixton businesses, in fact since its closure, over half a million pound per week is being lost in visitors spending. Let’s turn the lights back on for Brixton.”