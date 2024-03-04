The O2 Academy Brixton is to reopen next month, 16 months after the London venue closed following a crowd crush which left two dead and others seriously injured.

Lambeth Council gave permission for the Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue to reopen once 77 operating and licensing conditions were met.

The incident on 15 December 2022 at the 5,000-capacity venue resulted in the deaths of Gaby Hutchinson, aged 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo aged 33.

The venue will reopen on 19 April with Nirvana UK (Nirvana tribute band) and The Smyths (tribute to the Smiths), followed by 26 April with Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis), and UK Foo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters).

This is followed by shows by Editors on 2 May and The Black Keys on 8 May.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill said, “This is a significant moment not only for the venue itself but for the entire live music industry. Brixton Academy holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers, artists, and industry professionals alike. Its reopening marks a symbolic resurgence of the nighttime economy, signalling a return to the vibrant cultural landscape we all enjoy.”

“The Night Time Industries Association warmly welcomes this news, recognising the immense efforts made by all parties to ensure a safe and successful reopening. As we navigate the ongoing challenges, this milestone serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. We look forward to once again experiencing the magic of live music at Brixton Academy and celebrating the cultural richness it brings to the London community.”