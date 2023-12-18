A year after a crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton (cap. 4,921), during a show by Nigerian artist Asake, left two dead and others seriously injured, families of the victims have appealed for more action to be taken.

The incident on 15 December 2022 at the The Grade II listed venue resulted in the deaths of Gaby Hutchinson, aged 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo aged 33.

Operated by The Academy Music Group (AMG), the venue has remained closed since the incident on 15 December last year, but Lambeth Council has given permission for it to reopen once 77 operating and licensing conditions are met.

On the one-year anniversary of the incident, The Metropolitan Police issued images of 13 people it is seeking to identify as part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney issued a statement in which he said, “We remain focused on establishing exactly what happened that tragic evening, how Rebecca and Gaby came to lose their lives and why a young woman remains in hospital in a very serious condition a year later.

“I am grateful to those who have already helped by either speaking to police, sharing footage or providing us with valuable advice in terms of our investigation and the impact of this tragic event on people in Lambeth and beyond.”

Gaby Hutchinson’s sister Kelsey told the BBC that she believes Asake could do more to help police: “The main person who can help is Asake. He’s not done nearly enough for the families. Maybe enough for himself.

“He’s used Gaby’s name in his speeches and concerts but he’s not done anything to support the investigation. He has a voice, he can use it for good. He could come forward to his fans and ask for support with the appeals.

“These people had cameras and there are statements that they can give.”