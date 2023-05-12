The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has announced it is working alongside Save Our Scene and Brixton BID to keep the O2 Academy Brixton open.

The venue attracts over 650,000 people to the UK and London and hosts over 150 shows a year.

The NTIA said the potential impact of the closure would have “huge ramifications” within the local economy. According to recent research, an estimated £1.2m of lost revenue is impacting local businesses every week since its temporary closure.

Michael Kill, CEO, NTIA, said: “The Brixton Academy is a huge part of the cultural economy within London and the UK, and is without doubt one of the landmark performance spaces in the world. It is responsible for shaping and nurturing artists’ careers past and present.”