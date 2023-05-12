The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has announced it is working alongside Save Our Scene and Brixton BID to keep the O2 Academy Brixton open.
The venue attracts over 650,000 people to the UK and London and hosts over 150 shows a year.
The NTIA said the potential impact of the closure would have “huge ramifications” within the local economy. According to recent research, an estimated £1.2m of lost revenue is impacting local businesses every week since its temporary closure.
Michael Kill, CEO, NTIA, said: “The Brixton Academy is a huge part of the cultural economy within London and the UK, and is without doubt one of the landmark performance spaces in the world. It is responsible for shaping and nurturing artists’ careers past and present.”
“The loss of this venue would be catastrophic for the industry, so would urge all involved to step forward and engage in productive and meaningful discussions, with an aim to resolve the current challenges and present a unified position on delivering the safe and effective management of this space in the future.”
George Fleming, CEO, Save Our Scene, added: “Our worry is that if the council and government continues to undermine culture and close down venues, we could see the industry move further underground where there is not the same level of regulation or safety.
“In this case, we are urging Lambeth Council to work with Brixton Academy on finding a constructive way to keep this sacred space open and safe for people to enjoy. It’s far too important for the local economy and our culture to close down and would set a precedent, which our sector can not afford.”