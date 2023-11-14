The O2 has launched a Green Rider intended to drive industry change and make live events at the venue more sustainable.

The 20,000-capacity venue’s owner and operator, AEG Europe said the rider will act as a helpful guide for incoming productions, with recommendations for how to make more sustainable choices and reduce their overall environmental impact.

The O2’s Green Rider is being shared with promoters and artist teams visiting the London venue from now onwards. AEG Europe said it includes best practice recommendations for how to reduce CO2 emissions, make more sustainable choices for equipment and materials used, reduce waste and energy consumption, and monitor an events’ carbon footprint, alongside an appendix containing useful resources and local suppliers.

In January, AEG Europe hired Sam Booth as its first director of sustainability to spearhead its work at its venues and festivals.

“We have a responsibility to help drive forward the sustainability agenda for international touring and live events, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with The O2’s Green Rider,” he said. “Working closely with organisations like A Greener Future, we’ve identified key areas where the environmental impact of a tour can be significantly reduced, and this document has been designed to directly address this. Our ambition is to create a blueprint for shows visiting the arena moving forwards, and for the wider live industry, whilst also working collaboratively with artists and touring crews to make events at The O2 more sustainable, but still a great experience for the bands and the fans.”

The creation of a Green Rider follows the announcement that The O2 will be hosting ‘carbon removed’ events as part of a worldwide arena first, in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future. These pilot events, taking place at The 1975’s headline shows at the venue in February, will use a portfolio of carbon removal methods to physically extract the carbon generated by the events from the atmosphere and durably store it out of harm’s way.