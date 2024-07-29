Drug checking service The Loop has unveiled a series of online training courses aimed at delivering more in-depth knowledge of the drug market, drug use, and harm reduction.
The upcoming courses cover a range of topics, including the latest trends in the UK drug market, responses to drug use at music festivals and outdoor events, and deep dives into substances such as MDMA and ketamine. Specific courses also focus on drink spiking, drug-facilitated sexual assault, harm reduction theories and chemsex.
Featured courses:
- The UK Drug Market in 2024: Latest Findings from Testing and Current Trends
- Responding to Drug Use at Music Festivals & Outdoor Events III
- MDMA (Ecstasy) – A Deep Dive II
- Drink Spiking and Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault (DFSA) in the Night Time Economy (NTE)
- Ketamine – A Deep Dive II
The courses begin on 30 July. For more information and to register, visit here.