Drug checking service The Loop has unveiled a series of online training courses aimed at delivering more in-depth knowledge of the drug market, drug use, and harm reduction.

The upcoming courses cover a range of topics, including the latest trends in the UK drug market, responses to drug use at music festivals and outdoor events, and deep dives into substances such as MDMA and ketamine. Specific courses also focus on drink spiking, drug-facilitated sexual assault, harm reduction theories and chemsex.

Featured courses: