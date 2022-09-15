For the first time in the event’s history, a non-binary gender option will be offered to applicants in the 2023 TCS London Marathon ballot.

The change is being introduced following a review and consultation period by event organisers London Marathon Events (LME), which it says aims to make the event the “most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

The three gender options – male, female and non-binary – will be offered to all participants registering for the mass participation element of the marathon via other entry routes, including charity entries.

The elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good for Age categories, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option.

LME event director Hugh Brasher said, “This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

In July, LME announced new entry policies for the 2022 TCS London Marathon that included entries for assisted participants, enhanced policies for participants who are pregnant or postpartum and special considerations for participants in the virtual TCS London Marathon.

This change to the entry system will also be implemented across the mass participation element of all events organised by LME. It is already offered for the mass participation sportives at RideLondon and the Standard Chartered Great City Race, the corporate race held in the City of London.

The 2023 TCS London Marathon takes place on 23 April. The ballot for the event opens on 1 October, the day before the 2022 TCS London Marathon on 2 October.