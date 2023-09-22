Veteran boyband Take That have announced a major tour of arenas and stadiums throughout the UK and Ireland next year, which will include four dates at the newly opened Co-op Live (cap. 23,500) arena in their hometown of Manchester.

The SJM Concerts promoted tour will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play 29 dates across 15 cities, including four nights at The O2 in London and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, three at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and a run of eight stadium shows starting with Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium on 24 May.

The band will play to 80,000 fans across shows on 7, 8, 10, and 11 May at Manchester’s Co-op Live as part of the venue’s opening season. Co-op members will gain advance access to tickets via a presale from 9.30am on 27 September.

Gary Roden, executive director and general manager, Co-op Live, who has overseen the development of the arena, said, “Co-op Live was built with the purpose of creating a home for unparalleled music experiences in the Northwest, and there is no better way to achieve that goal than having Take That return to their hometown.”

Among the acts already scheduled to perform at Co-op Live shortly after it opens are Eric Clapton, Olivia Rodrigo and Keane.