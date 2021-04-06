Arts Council England and DCMS has confirmed that event safety specialist Symphotech has been awarded a grant as part of the Cultural Recovery Fund Second Round.

The company previously launched its Recover & Reopen webinar series alongside the Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) to support the industry work towards re-opening.

Symphotech said further events are in the planning stages with director Eddy Grant (pictured) joining an expert panel discussion organised by the South Coast Events Forum in April.

The company added that it welcomed the DCMS #HereForCulture grants campaign and is looking to support pilot events to help test Covid-safe protocols for events.

Symphotech founder and chairman Julian Spear said, “The ongoing support from Arts Council England is a fabulous boost for the team at Symphotech, our clients and the wider sector and it’s great to see many of our industry colleagues also receiving help during these difficult times. Events businesses still face a challenging Summer as together we all monitor progress along the Government’s roadmap to recovery. We remain cautious but optimistic.

Spear added, “This second round of funding allows us to continue supporting an extended network of organisers and clients, in creating Covid-safe contingencies, as they look to reopen this summer.”

Arts Council England, Midlands area director, Peter Knott said, “We’re pleased to be investing in Symphotech through the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, giving them the opportunity to plan for the future and offer important support to the live music and the events sector as it prepares for reopening.

Knott added, “The government’s package is hugely welcome, providing much of the sector with resources to reopen safely. Rebuilding a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. Now that we’re hopefully on the road to recovery, there is much to look forward to as organisations get ready to reopen their doors, welcoming back audiences and making plans for the future.”