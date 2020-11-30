Event safety specialist Symphotech has partnered with the Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) to host a series of webinars aimed at helping event organisers manage Covid-safe festivals.

The Recover and Reopen event safety webinar series will be free to access and will tackle issues such as how to satisfy licensing officials, while reassuring artists, crews and audiences that the events are safe.

Symphotech director of safety Eddy Grant (pictured) will present the monthly webinars, which commence on 12 December, with support from the company’s MD Will Hodgson.

Having been awarded a £120,000 grant from the DCMS’ Culture Recovery Fund in October, the company pledged to share its professional knowledge to benefit the industry. Among the live events it has worked on are the Let’s Rock festival series, Lockdown Festival and The Jockey Club Live.

Grant said, “We will share guidance on dealing with the impact of Covid-19; the ever-changing legal framework, Covid safety and event planning with attendees. Following the opportunity to tailor plans for their own events, there is a second session for advice in specific areas they may need help with – including an update on legislative changes.

“We have developed a suite of resources and documentation to support planning, which will be introduced in part one. When we return, we will review, take follow up questions from those who have prepared their plans and are progressing them through Covid-safe planning processes.”

AFO general secretary Steve Heap said, “We believe this is an important free support initiative, against the backdrop of 2020’s lost incomes, which has made it harder to invest in vital professional health and safety advice. It’s imperative that we get our festivals reopened and with Symphotech’s support we hope our members will understand how to best incorporate safe, Covid secure, practices for events and venues next year.”

Register here to attend the free webinars.