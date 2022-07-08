Dutch music event promoter ID&T, part of global live entertainment giant Superstruct Entertainment, has acquired Amsterdam-based electronic music event promoter Apenkooi Group.

One of the leading electronic music promoters in The Netherlands, Apenkooi’s portfolio of events includes DGTL, STRAF_WERK, Pleinvrees, Amsterdam Open Air and The Gardens of Babylon. Apenkooi also organises festivals internationally and promotes the Elrow events in The Netherlands.

The move is the latest in a string of acquisitions that strengthens Providence Equity-owned Superstruct’s global portfolio of events, which includes the UK’s Victorious Festival (100,000), Bluedot (21,000), South West Four (20,000), Kendal Calling (25,000), Truck (10,000), Tramlines (40,000) and Boardmasters (50,000).

Los Angeles-based Superstruct acquired Dutch electronic music event promoter ID&T from investor Axar Capital in September last year. Its festivals portfolio includes dance music event Mysteryland (60,000) and Awakenings (70,000).

Jasper Goossen CEO and co-founder of Apenkooi said, “We are delighted to partner with Superstruct and ID&T. Joining a global platform of industry-leading, like-minded entrepreneurs will take Apenkooi to the next level and enable our company to seize the numerous growth opportunities within electronic music events brand partnerships and sustainability.”