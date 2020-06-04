Today marks the official launch of Sunbelt Rentals, an equipment and tools rental company, in the UK and Ireland.

A rebranding of A-Plant, Sunbelt Rentals is the ‘culmination of a strategic review’ that involved ‘consultation with more than 2000 employees and customers’.

The Sunbelt Rentals brand will operate across its 195 locations and all 18 of its existing specialist divisions have been aligned to create a single overall identity, whilst still retaining individual specialist activities and expertise.

The business aims to deliver a ‘world class rental experience’ to its customers, and will be implementing a range of new processes and adding technology-driven enhancements to its offering over the coming months.

In addition, Sunbelt Rentals is planning to launch its 2025 Sustainability Strategy in the UK this summer. The strategy will focus on ‘responsible ways of working, creating a positive environmental impact, whilst delivering social value and ensuring the creation of sustainable legacies for local communities’.

CEO of Sunbelt Rentals in the UK, Andy Wright, said: “We’re the largest rental company in the UK and no one matches the solutions we can offer to our customers.

“We’ve got an unrivalled range of specialisms, equipment and services, the scale of which only becomes clear to our customers when you see them all under one brand.

“We’re making a significant investment in our equipment fleet and business operations as well as continuing our ongoing investment in our people, so that we continue to build fantastic teams of highly engaged employees, who in turn will deliver great service to our customers.’

“Through our team of empowered, engaged and motivated experts we have a shared mission – to deliver a world class rental experience. We believe that by rebranding the business to Sunbelt Rentals and by bringing together of all of our specialist businesses into one joined up group of complementary rental offerings, we are able to create the platform to be able do this.”