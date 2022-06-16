A campaign has been launched by the hire industry to help tackle work-related stress levels and support mental wellbeing across the sector’s workforce.

The #UnitedforMentalStrength initiative is led by Asif Latief (pictured left), managing director of Boels Rental and Paul Gaze (right), CEO of Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA).

The campaign aims to educate the hire industry to recognise the signs and symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression before they get out of hand, as well as giving businesses the tools and knowledge to assist employees with recovery.

It is hoped that by working together all HAE EHA members and non-members will raise awareness of common mental health issues that affect the workforce and that can lead to a negative impact on an individual’s wellbeing at work. The inaugural #UnitedForMentalStrength recently laid out plans for the initiative at Boels Depot in Stoke-on-Trent.

The campaign’s participating businesses include: HSS Hire, SHC Hire, Speedy Hire, Mr Plant Hire, Ardent Hire Solutions, One Stop Hire, Adlington Welding Supplies Ltd, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Sunbelt Rentals, Vp Brandon Hire Station, Salford Red Devils Foundation, inspHire and Garic.

Latief said, “We all have common goals when it comes to mental strength. #UnitedforMentalStrength is only the start of the crusade to create momentum with further initiatives planned. By working collaboratively, we can make a difference by sharing our activities, our experiences and the challenges we have come up against when dealing with mental health issues.”

Gaze said, “In order to develop mental strength we need to understand mental health. Through being open-minded and our willingness to address this issue it will have a long-term impact on our industry, the wider community and society as a whole. Talking about it helps remove any embarrassment or stigma. If we all work together to address this issue, then some real progress will be made.”