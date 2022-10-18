Ecolibrium, a charity that supports the live events industry to tackle emissions from travel, has become a charity partner of rental equipment provider Sunbelt Rentals.

Sunbelt Rentals has set a target to lower carbon emissions by at least 35% by 2030, and it has recently had its Scope 1 & 2 emissions verified by the Carbon Trust against ISO14064-3.

Since the introduction of its green vehicle policy, more than 170 Sunbelt Rentals employees have switched to pure EV vehicles. Sunbelt’s EV & Ultra Low Emission vehicle fleet is being expanded and it is rolling out EV charging points across its depot network. Sunbelt has also set an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to 2030; ‘Our Planet’,

Ecolibrium said it has worked with its members to help fund 10 renewable energy projects, plant more than 40,000 trees, and protect more than 12,500 acres of threatened rainforest, carbon balancing the equivalent of more than 19.3m car miles through its two climate solutions programmes.

Ecolibrium communications manager Bethan Riach said, “Not only does Sunbelt lead on industry best practice for reducing fleet carbon emissions, but they are equally committed to sharing this knowledge and supporting supply chains to follow suit in taking positive climate action.”