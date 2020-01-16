Stadium, a Coventry-based security firm, has hit its fundraising target of raising £10,000 for 10 different charities. The fundraising was part of the firm’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Stadium’s staff took part in more than 30 fundraising events throughout the year after the appeal was launched in February 2019, with male members of staff getting a charity spray tan.

Other events included abseiling down the side of Coventry Cathedral, flying across the Ricoh arena on a zipwire, the Three Peaks challenge and a 5km ‘Pretty Muddy’ obstacle course.

The money will be shared between the chosen charities, which are: Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance; Cancer Research UK; Alzheimer’s Society; Macmillan Cancer Support; Myton Hospices; Coventry & Warwickshire Mind; Emmaus; The Forest Hermitage; YoungMinds; and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

Maria Holmes-Keeling, marketing manager at Stadium who organised the appeal, said: “Our staff have worked so hard to contribute to this fundraising appeal, so we’re really pleased to have met our fundraising pledge. The charities we’ve raised money for all had personal connections to our staff, which meant everyone had strong incentives to raise as much as they possibly could for the appeal.

“We really threw ourselves into the charity events – many of our male staff members braved their first ever spray tans, and we were so relieved to complete tough physical events like the Three Peaks Challenge.

“Raising all this money is a fitting way to have marked our tenth anniversary, and we’re so glad to have supported these ten local and national charities which all do such great work.”

Stadium’s tenth anniversary was notable for other reasons besides raising more than £10,000 for its charities.

The firm won a Midlands Business Award for ‘Innovation of the Year’, expanded its international connections and trained 1,300 senior safety officials in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It also rebranded from StadiumTM to Stadium, and launched a new website reflecting the name change in the summer.

The name change was reportedly to ‘give the brand more focus and show that Stadium also leases hostile vehicle mitigation barriers to clients and provides safety training around the world’.

David McAtamney, founder and managing director of Stadium, added: “This has been a fantastic year for Stadium.

“We have provided training to clients around the world, grown our team and raised a wonderful amount of money for charities that mean so much to our staff.

“We have come a long way since our foundation in 2009, and we are looking forward to continuing our success in 2020 and beyond.”