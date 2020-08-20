Stadium, a Midlands-based event management company that provides traffic management, event services and training, and security measures for events, has announced that it has appointed a new managing director to spearhead the firm’s UK expansion.

Scott Metcalfe brings with him more than 20 years of business development and event management experience, will be “developing the global firm’s UK arm”.

Metcalfe will be taking over management of UK operations from company founder, David McAtamney, who will be instead focusing on the global expansion of the business.

Metcalfe said: “I’m thrilled to have joined a forward-thinking firm such as Stadium that has undergone substantial growth over the past decade.

“The pandemic, while very damaging for the economy, has enabled us to pause and review where the next opportunities for growth are – already we have secured a deal to provide support for two Covid-19 test centres in the Midlands, and we have also developed a prototype for a new queuing system that promotes social distancing.

“The pandemic will add a new dimension to how events are managed in the near future because event-goers need reassurance that they can attend in a safe environment – and our staff training is being enhanced even further to reflect this.

“We are gearing up for stadiums partially re-opening in October – as well as any potential crowd trials leading up to this – and I’m really excited at the challenge of growing the business at a time when event management and security is going to be more important than ever.”

McAtamney added: “Having someone with Scott’s contacts and experience running our UK operations is a real coup for us as we look to unlock further overseas opportunities thanks to the reputation we have forged for ourselves in the UK.

“Our business, like so many others, is operating in unprecedented times but Scott is well-placed to build upon the solid foundations that have been laid over the past decade.”