An event organiser who owns a public house in Cramlington, Northumberland, has launched the Shoe Shaker Fest – a celebration of 1990s dance music which will take place in the town on 5 August.

Kathie Turnbull, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality, wedding and events sector, said the first edition of event will have a smaller capacity, with plans to expand in the future.

Turnbull has assembled a team of experienced professionals in the events industry, including Mel Jackson of Jigsaw Event Management, a health and safety team with over 40 years of combined experience, as well as medical and security teams. Frisk Radio has been chosen as the event’s media partner.

The event has a lineup of DJs both local and international, including Andy Whitby, Sash, QFX, Dream Frequency, Ultrasonic and Kelly Lorena.

Turnbull said, “I grew up with this music, and it holds a special place in my heart. While I understand that it may not be to everyone’s taste, it’s my passion. If this event is successful, we plan to diversify our future festivals, incorporating music from different decades and genres to cater to a wider audience, including families.”