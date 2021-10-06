The Event Production Show 2022 is looking for speakers to inspire and educate its audience of event professionals involved in running outdoor and live events.

Dedicated to the live industry across sports, music and culture, EPS 2022 returns to ExCeL London and is the most important major conference and gathering for the live and outdoor events industry professionals.

The conference programme is renowned for bringing together an incredible range of leading industry experts to share their experience, views, opinions, trends and insights on issues that matter.

The three dedicated stages of content are designed to ignite debate and encourage knowledge sharing across all areas and specialisms within the outdoor and live events sector.

The overarching content theme for the Main Stage conference will be how the live events industry can shift the focus from ‘how to survive’ to ‘how to thrive’. It will explore the major issues and opportunities facing the sector; how it can help rebuild the supply chain, embrace new technology and protect its workforce, while maintaining its more unified approach to lobbying Government.

Organisers are looking for speakers to discuss topics including (but not limited to) the following themes:

Event Design & Creativity

Attainable Sustainable Measures

Licensing

Event Planning

Technology & Innovation

Handling Supply Chain Challenges

Safety & Security

New Approaches to Marketing & Promotion

Managing Wellness

Data – How Can Events Own And Make Best Use Of It?

Each session will last between 40-50 minutes.

To apply click here.