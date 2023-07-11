Serious Stages is supplying stages and site structures for Festival Republic across a range of UK festivals throughout the summer and recently returned to Wireless Festival to host the Serious 25m TZ Roof.

Serious installed eight 12m delay speaker towers in the main arena, with two 12m masts for the main stage PA hangs. The Serious Front-of-House Tower housed the technical sound and lighting mix positions, with two levels of VIP platforms.

The 50,000-capacity festival hosted artists such as 50 Cent, Lil Yatchty, Travis Scott and D_Block Europe from 7-9 July. The second Wireless stage was a Serious 16m Supernova, which hosted performances by NLE CHOPPA, Clavish and K-Trap.

Serious operations manager Abbey Thomas said, “Our TZ Roof was installed as the main stage at Wireless and incorporates bespoke curved screens on the goalposts to create a seamless, immersive visual experience for the audience. With the use of recently designed HD bowstrings, we were able to increase the capacity of the roof loading, enabling the artists to bring in their own production and scenic elements. We also add a 30m thrust at the front of the stage to get the artists up close for crowd interaction.”