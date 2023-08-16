A Serious Stages Supanova provided the colourful focal point for Brighton’s Fabulosa Pride in Preston Park, with more than 150 LGBTQ+ artists entertaining 60,000 fans from 5-6 August.

The 50th anniversary edition of event hosted artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Zara Larson, Steps and Melanie C, who performed on Serious’ 22m Arch Supernova stage.

Two goalposts carrying giant LED video screens and PA speakers flanked the stage, creating a focal point for two days of music, looked over by the Serious three-storey front-of-house tower with the technical sound and lighting mixers. Serious also installed speaker delay towers across the park.

Serious Stages operations manager Abbey Thomas said, “The weekend brought sunshine, high winds, rains, celebrations, protests and carried a strong message promoting tolerance and diversity within our communities, which we’re proud to be associated with. Our stage kept the artists dry and the inclement weather certainly didn’t rain on the great atmosphere of Pride’s parade.”