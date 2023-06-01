Live Nation-owned promoter Festival Republic has partnered with the University of Gloucestershire to provide paid internships and voluntary work placements to the next generation of live event professionals.

The promoter will provide more than 300 students with access to career development opportunities in voluntary work placement roles in the areas of event sustainability and accessibility.

The placements will begin in the current 2023 festival season for the promoter’s roster of festivals including Download (cap. 111,000), Wireless (50,000), Latitude (45,000), Wilderness (10,000), Leeds (80,000), Reading (90,000), and Electric Picnic (70,000).

In 2024, Festival Republic will also provide a nine-month paid internship as a sustainability assistant, based at the company’s London headquarters and festival sites to a University of Gloucestershire student from within its Music and Sound degree programme.

The volunteer and paid roles with Festival Republic will be aligned with the university’s degree programmes in Sound and Music, Events Management, Ecology and Environmental Science, and Geography.

The collaboration follows several projects on which the university and Festival Republic have worked together, including a research and development project aimed at enhancing sustainability practices at music festivals.

Festival Republic head of sustainability Vikki Chapman said, “We are looking forward to working with students from University of Gloucestershire again, to provide them with important on-the-ground experience at our events and they will help us to deliver our sustainability and accessibility goals.”