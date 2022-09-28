Scottish independent concert promoter 432 Presents has become co-owner of The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh.

The Glasgow-based company – founders of The Hug and Pint (cap. 120) and promoters of more than 700 concerts since live events resumed in August 2021 – will work with the existing team at the Edinburgh venue to develop its live event programming.

The venue, which opened in 2007, houses a bar, restaurant and six live rooms ranging in capacity from 100 to 200.

432 Presents director Brian Reynolds said, “We are thrilled to join Ewan [McNaught], Lachlan [Rooney] and the hardworking team at The Voodoo Rooms and look forward to exploring ways in which we can use our expertise to contribute to the cultural fabric of the City of Edinburgh in this most cherished of institutions.

“I’ve got so much respect for the outgoing directors Kyles, Brendan, Andrew and Rock for everything they achieved here in conjunction with Ewan, who is continuing in his role as director, and the rest of the team.”