The Scottish Government has issued updated plans for introducing a Covid-19 vaccine certification scheme at events from 1 October.

Following the approval of the scheme by the Scottish Parliament on 9 September, the government has provided further detail as to how the scheme will operate.

As well as being implemented at late night venues with music, alcohol and dancing, the scheme will also be mandated at unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and all live events which have more than 10,000 people in attendance.

For live events, ‘unseated’ includes events where some audience members are seated and some standing.

‘Attendees’ means the number of people attending the event. For multi-day events or events with different time slots – it is the number of people attending on any day or time slot.

Among those exempt from the scheme will be those aged under 18, and people working or performing in the venues.

The government said its definition of ‘live events’ does not include mass participation events such as a marathon, triathlon, illuminated trail or free events in public open spaces with no fixed entry points such as a free firework display in a public park, a march or parade.

An event attendee’s vaccination status will be checked via the NHS Scotland Covid Status App, which people will be able to access from 30 September, or by a printed certificate.

