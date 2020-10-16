The Scottish government has announced further details about the £40m it has earmarked to support businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

On 9 October, it was announced that all indoor hospitality premises may only open between 6am and 6pm, with no sale of alcohol.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said local authorities will administer one-off grants to businesses forced to close by the new restrictions. These will be either £2,000 (for businesses with a rateable value of under £51,000) or £3,000 (for businesses with a rateable value over £51,000).

At the same time, local authorities will invite applications for a business hardship fund – with payments of up to £1500 – which will support some businesses that remain open but are directly impacted by the restrictions, including those in the direct supply chains of firms that must close.

Businesses which operate multiple premises can apply for grants for each premise. However, the maximum any one business can receive will be restricted to £15,000 for the business closure fund and £10,000 for the business hardship fund.