Businesses and artists across Scotland have united to form the Scottish Commercial Music Industry Taskforce, which is asking for urgent support from the Scottish government.

The group says it was formed “out of concern that there is a lack of support or understanding of this sectors needs” in Scotland. The group spans artists, agents, managers, promoters, festivals, and production companies.

The taskforce includes prominent groups such as the Scottish Music Industry Association, venues including the Scottish Event Campus (pictured) as well as artists including Primal Scream, Biffy Clyro, Mogwai, KT Tunstall and The Proclaimers.

The taskforce is writing a letter to Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture the Taskforce is asking for support for commercial music businesses, who have been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through no fault of their own.

The Scottish government recently announced a £10m aid package for the cultural sector, but the Taskforce says it is unclear if this will directly benefit commercial music venues. The Taskforce says it wants the Scottish government to establish a Culture & Creative Industries Infrastructure Fund using the £97m package from the UK government, and provide a clear, conditional timeline for reopening venues without social distancing.

In a statement, the group commented: “The Scottish Commercial Industry Taskforce welcomes and recognises the additional targeted measures the Scottish Government have taken to address gaps in the UK’s schemes to protect Scotland’s arts and culture sector. However, the commercial music industry has unique needs and operates within different parameters from the not-for-profit and subsidised sector and urge the Scottish Government to address these as a matter of priority before it is too late.”