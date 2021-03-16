Small scale indoor and outdoor events will be able to resume in Scotland from 17 May, subject to capacity constraints, according to the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said capacity limits on venues and events would be discussed with industry stakeholders and established within the next few weeks.

The date is in line with the English events conditional reopening timeline, which states that in Step 3, on 17 May, events with capacity restrictions will be able to take place.

The same date will see Scottish bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes able to stay open until 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted. From 26 April they will be allowed to reopen as long as they do not serve alcohol and close by 8pm.

Cinemas, concert halls, theatres and comedy clubs will be able to open on a limited basis from 17 May and are expected to be allowed greater audience numbers in June.

Sturgeon did not provide a provisional date for the ending of social distancing restrictions and the recommencing of full-capacity events.

Mainland Scotland has been in lockdown since 26 December last year.