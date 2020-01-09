The Royal Horticultural Halls(RHH) has recently appointed Rhiân Pressley as its venue sales manager. Pressley will succeed Lorraine Thorne in this role.

Pressley previously worked on the Sales Team from December 2016-June 2018, latterly alongside Lorraine. In June 2018, she moved to The Royal Horticultural Society’s special events team, where she managed its flagship Gala and preview evenings. Whilst she had this position, over 5,000 guests attended per annum.

Most recently, Pressley worked as Operations Manager at the Affordable Art Fair’s 20th anniversary exhibition at the Battersea Evolution in October 2019. This event hosted 115 galleries, showcasing a range of artistic works to over 16,000 guests during the week-long event.

Pressley said: “It is truly exciting to be returning to the Royal Horticultural Halls. My mission is to revamp our AV offer, and I am keen to utilise my previous experience on both the client and the venue side to streamline the existing processes for both the client and contractors alike.”