Equinox Charter, specialists in aircraft charter for the music and entertainment industry, has announced a unique collaboration with global travel guide publisher Rough Guides.

The partnership will see Rough Guides provide bespoke travel guides for touring artists booking with Equinox, with the guides designed for the entire touring team and including practical recommendations and insider tips.

Equinox said the guides will include custom recommendations to improve the touring experience and help the team make the most of any downtime. The contents will include everything from suggestions of local eateries, music venues and record stores to dry cleaners and instrument repair facilities.

Equinox Charter operations manager Giovanni Manzella said, “We’re delighted to work with the Rough Guides team on this unique and highly useful proposition. We pride ourselves on delivering added value and a service that goes above and beyond, so being able to offer personalised Rough Guides to make our clients’ tours more enjoyable is something we’re all pleased to be involved in.”

Robbie Williams tour director Ade Bullock commented, “This is a great idea. Any time-off on tour is to be enjoyed, so having an independent, bespoke reference guide is invaluable to minimise faffing about and maximise finding the good stuff. My only complaint is that no-one thought of this before.”