A Rolling Stones concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena (cap. 68,000) was cancelled at the last minute yesterday, 13 June, after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for Covid-19.

A representative from the show’s promoter Mojo Concerts came on stage to break the news to fans, an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin: “He can’t sing, he can’t play,” the announcer said, according to Reuters. “There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”

The Stones are currently on tour where they had planned to play 14 shows in 10 European countries. The band had already played three of their tour dates, including one at Anfield Stadium (53,394) in Liverpool. Two dates are also scheduled in the UK as part of BST Hyde Park (65,000) on 25 June and 3 July.

Two shows in Switzerland and Italy are also scheduled in the next 10 days. There is yet to be an announcement on whether these shows will go ahead as planned.

In a statement the band said the Amsterdam show will be rescheduled: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority”.

On Twitter Jagger said, “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”