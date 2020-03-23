Dance music ticket vendor and blog Resident Advisor has launched a new campaign to support the electronic music industry during the COVID-19 crisis.

#SaveOurScene encourages dance music fans to support their scene in any way they can – buying music and merchandise, donating to their favourite venues, or skipping refunds on postponed events.

It also encourages solidarity on social media through difficult times for artists, organisers, venues, suppliers and everyone in between.

An open letter on the #SaveOurScene page reads: “Our scene is in more danger now than it ever has been. But it’s also never been more worth fighting for. Whenever coronavirus finally passes, we will return to a world different from the one we left behind. It’s impossible to say what that world will look like, but the people in it will need the values dance music enshrines: inclusiveness, open-heartedness, peace, love, unity and respect.”

A directory of virtual event tech

One of #SaveOurScene’s most useful resources to date has been this comprehensive directory of virtual music events, and the technology that can be used to hold such events.

It contains information about exactly what software can help musicians and other event organisers stage virtual events. It also provides a foreword investigating the impact that COVID-19 has had on the live sector to date.