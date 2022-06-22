The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is staging a two-week series of events at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the London 2012 Olympic Games and celebrate Birmingham 2022.

The free-to-attend events will run from 22 July to 8 August and include the Great Get Together music festival, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joining local east Londoners in lighting an ‘anniversary legacy flame’ next to London Stadium, and a series of live shows and sports content screenings. LLDC said the 25,000-capacity Great Get Together will be the largest free festival to take place at the venue.

Following the Great Get Together, the park will be used to host smaller events including screen and stage entertainment ranging from live music to mass karaoke, live broadcasts of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to footage of Team GB and Paralympics GB winning gold at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Other activity planned at the park this summer will include shows by Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Stadium on 25 and 26 June, following Weezer and Fall Out Boy performing there on 24 June. Food festival Wing Fest will be staged in the park on 16-17 July, the Lee Valley VeloPark will host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling in July and August, and on 14 August the park will host UK Black Pride.

Access recently spoke to the LLDC about the anniversary activity.