The Operator of the Copper Box Arena in East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said it is working to make the venue synonymous with esports events.

The arena, which has a 7,500 seated capacity, is hosting the 20-date League of Legends tournament on the back of having welcomed esports tournaments featuring popular games such as Apex Legends, Gran Turismo and Call of Duty.

The location has also become a centre of esports education with courses at Staffordshire University London based at Here East and College of Esports at Lee Valley VeloPark.

This month, the arena’s operator Better is working with League of Legends Esports (LOL Esports) to host the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

LOL Esports is understood to be the fastest growing esport worldwide, with more than 100 professional teams and around 860 players. It is screened on more than 30 TV and digital platforms internationally. Globally, the esports industry is understood to have doubled in value in the past decade to $180 billion (£145bn)

Copper Box Arena is operated by the charitable enterprise Better, and forms part of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which is overseen by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC). The arena is home to the London Lions basketball teams and London Pulse netball team.

LLDC CEO Lyn Garner said, “Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has become a leading destination for esports in the UK. The Copper Box Arena is the perfect venue to host these global spectaculars playing to an audience of millions around the world. With many events choosing to return year after year, the Arena has established itself as the capital’s prime esports venue.

“This phenomena is about much more than the events, with courses for people wanting to develop their skills and a growing cluster of businesses offering a career in the sector. We are creating an ecluster that benefits the London and UK economy as well as having a reputation as a world leader in this high-tech, fast moving industry.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, “The Park is harnessing this growing industry, becoming a hub for skills training and jobs in the sector, and helping to create a better, more prosperous London for all. The eyes of the gaming world will be on the Copper Box Arena this month, as tens of thousands of visitors take part in the exciting programme of events, with millions more joining in online.”