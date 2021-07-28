Public Health England (PHE) has issued all PHE directors and local authorities with a risk assessment guidance tool aimed at helping PH directors assess events’ risk.

The Covid-19 Mass Gathering Event Risk Assessment Tool, which has also been sent out to members of the National Outdoor Events Association (NOAE), provides a score-based system across individual aspects of an event such as capacity, event duration, travel footprint and ventilation. For example, an outdoor event scores 1 while an indoor event with poor ventilation scores 10.

The user selects the relevant score for each aspect of the event and then at the end of the process sums all the individual scores and is provided with an overall risk score for the event.

The tool is available here: 20210722 Mass Gathering Risk Assessment Tool v1.00 (1)