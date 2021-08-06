Coronavirus restrictions have caused the London Pride parade to be cancelled for a second year running.

The event, which usually takes place during the summer months, was set to take place on 11 September, 2021. The show usually attracts huge crowds, with the 2019 event being attended by an estimated 1.5 million people.

The organisers have said that the parade and associated concerts would be impossible to conduct safely under current Covid-19 restrictions.

In an announcement on its Youtube Channel, Pride in London executive director, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “For large-scale public events like ours It became clear, when working through final risk assessments, that our event could not provide the level of mitigation expected from local public health team and the government.

“[Not cancelling] would have meant losing the crucial parade and reducing the event to just two or three stages scattered across central London with limited tickets.”

Pride in London joins more that 100 other Pride events cancelled this year.

Photo courtesy of Pride in London 2019, Matias Altbach.