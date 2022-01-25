Prime minister Boris Johnson has called on international tourists to visit the UK for events this year, ahead of a £10m marketing VisitBritain campaign set to launch in February.

The prime minister said the UK is safe and open for visitors with no testing for fully vaccinated tourists – declaring it as “one of the most open countries in Europe”.

VisitBritain’s campaign will spotlight cities including London, Edinburgh and Cardiff that have been hit hard by the lack of international visitors during the pandemic.

The campaign will build on the government’s Tourism Recovery Plan published in June 2021 which aims to get domestic and international tourism back to pre-pandemic levels a year faster than independent forecasts predict.

Landmark events highlighted by the government to encourage international visitors include Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Also highlighted is the large-scale creativity and innovation expo, Unboxed: Creativity in the UK – previously known as Festival UK* 2022 and known colloquially as the Festival of Brexit.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “There is huge pent up demand from international tourists to visit the UK and my message is clear: our brilliant tourism, hospitality and leisure businesses are ready and waiting to welcome people back.”

VisitBritain CEO Sally Balcombe said: “As well as messages of welcome and reassurance, we’re shining the spotlight on our vibrant and diverse cities.

“This year’s landmark events, set to be global tourism draws, also present exciting and timely opportunities to highlight once-in-a-lifetime experiences that visitors can only have here, and to promote our welcome and creativity to the world.”

The VisitBritain campaign goes live in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands in the week of 14 February and launches in the USA on 10 February.