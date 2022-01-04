The Government has issued guidance on its Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme that enables operators of events venues to gain access to grants of up to £6,000.

It said the scheme had been launched in recognition that the rise of the Omicron variant means that some businesses “are likely to struggle over the coming weeks”, with Boris Johnson having said that Plan B coronavirus restrictions are set to remain.

Under the scheme, Local Authorities will receive funding to be allocated in one-off grants to businesses. Grants of up to £6,000 will be paid to hospitality, leisure, and accommodation businesses in England. Among the events venues eligible are theatres, arenas, night clubs and concert halls.

Businesses with a rateable value of up to £15,000 will receive £2,667, those with a rateable value above £15,000 but less than £51,000 will get £4,000, and businesses with a rateable value of more than £51,000 will be eligible for £6,000.

The Government said funding will be made available to all Local Authorities from January 2022. The scheme will close for applications on 28 February and all final payments must be made and dispersed to recipients by 31 March 2022.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grants guidance is available here.