Conde Nast-owned music publication Pitchfork has partnered with streaming and fan engagement platform Mandolin to stream content from the inaugural Pitchfork Music Festival in London.

Pitchfork Music Festival, which also takes place in Chicago, Paris and Berlin, will be produced in London by UK promoter Form Presents and take place at venues across the city from 10-14 November.

Organisers said the partnership will see Mandolin stream a selection of acts from the festival’s closing night at Camden’s Roundhouse (cap. 3,300).

The festival will involve more than 50 performances across 12 concerts at venues including the Southbank Centre, Oslo, Village Underground and Moth Club.

The artist line-up includes Concerts Stereolab, Anna Meredith, Moses Boyd and Black Midi.

The London festival will run back-to-back with Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, now in its 10th year and taking place from 16-20 November.