UK-based mobile ticketing platform DICE has announced a partnership with French promoter Super! to acquire Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris.

The multi-year deal will see DICE become its primary ticketing partner; working with the entire portfolio of Super! events and its roster of artists, including The XX, Disclosure and Bon Iver.

The French promoter said the partnership will encompass both live and live stream events and aims to promote Super! events, including Pitchfork Music Festival, to a global audience.

Such events include THEOREM, a monthly series of shows across Paris introducing fans to new hip-hop and R&B artists, which is scheduled for the autumn. They will also promote SPIRITUS SANCTI, which will stream live shows twice a month via streaming service Brut from the Saint-Eustache Church in the French capital.

Julien Catala, Super! founder, said he is “honoured” to be working with the DICE team and that the two companies “share the same vision of music.”

Alba Gautier, DICE country manager, France, added, “We can’t go out yet, but that’s not stopping us. We are working closely together to help ensure Super! events are back with a bang when live returns.”

Image: Pitchfork Music Festival ©Leo_delafontaine