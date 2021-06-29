Conde Nast-owned music publication Pitchfork has announced its long-established, multi-venue, music festival will take place in London for the first time, from 10-14 November.

Pitchfork Music Festival, which also takes place in Chicago, Paris and Berlin, will be produced in London by UK promoter Form Presents.

Among the London venues involved in the event, which will consist of more than 50 performances across 12 concerts, are the Roundhouse, Southbank Centre, Oslo, Village Underground and Moth Club.

Mobile ticketing platform DICE will work on the event, with tickets for each show sold separately. Among the acts due to perform are Mykki Blanco, Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth, Iceage and Cassandra Jenkins.

Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said, “After an incredibly difficult year for artists, fans, and our music community, we’re excited to celebrate the return of live music with so many legendary venues.”