A second day of action is being organised on Tuesday 4 August for the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, which is calling for further support from the government to the struggling live sector.

The first part of the campaign took place on 2 July and saw artists, promoters, production staff and many others in the music industry asking for financial support and a clear timeline for when live shows can return.

Following the campaign, the government announced a £1.57bn culture emergency fund which will provide grants to struggling businesses. Details on how to apply for the fund can be found here.

The second part of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign is asking for industry input into the distribution of grants, the inclusion of booking fees and other additional services into the VAT reductions, and a roadmap which will provide details on re-opening.

The Production Services Association has called for its members to take part in the campaign once again on social media. In a statement, the association said: “In order to show the scale of ecosystem that makes up the live music industry, we are asking you to share a crew picture of a tour or live show you worked on Tuesday 4th August under the banner of #LetTheMusicPlay.”