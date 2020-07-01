A collection of live industry associations is organising a ‘day of action’ on Thursday 2 July, to call for government support.

A campaign called #LetTheMusicPlay has been created by the Concert Promoters Association, National Arenas Association, PSA, Music Venues Trust, Agents Association and many individual companies.

It is calling for financial aid and a defined timeline for the live industry. The campaign will comprise a letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, highlighting the need for support. Signatures are being collected here.

The campaign also calls for social media action, encouraging eventprofs to share #LetTheMusicPlay, along with their job titles.

The organisers commented: “For these actions to be successful we have to join together as an industry and create noise. This coordinated activity will be vital in ensuring the Government gets the message that we need to protect the UK live music industry.”