LN Gaiety-owned Manchester festival Parklife has been rescheduled from 12-13 June 2021 to 11-12 September.

The line-up for the 80,000-capacity festival in Heaton Park, co-founded by Greater Manchester nightime economy advisor Sacha Lord, will be announced next month. It was originally due to host performances by acts including Liam Gallagher, Tyler the Creator, Skepta, Lewis Capaldi and Jorja in June this year.

In a statement, Parklife organisers said, “We can’t wait to celebrate a show two years in the making. Things are feeling good right now and to ensure we get to dance together in 2021 we have decided to move the dates, so we can be sure of the good times coming.